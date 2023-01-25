High school girls basketball: Haughton reaches 20-win mark; Parkway continues to roll

The Haughton Lady Bucs reached the 20-win mark for the first time in nine years with a 47-43 victory over the Benton Lady Tigers Tuesday night at Haughton.

Haughton improved to 20-8 and moved into sole possession of third place in District 1-5A at 6-3. The last time the Lady Bucs won 20 games was when they went 23-9 in the 2013-14 season.

Meanwhile, the defending champion Parkway Lady Panthers continued their district domination with a 68-25 victory over Captain Shreve at Shreve.

In the other 1-5A game, Airline fell to Byrd 60-53 at Airline.

The Southwood-Natchitoches Central game was postponed because of Tuesday’s inclement weather.

Parkway (21-5, 9-0) has a 2.5-game lead over Natchitoches Central (15-9, 6-2). Following Haughton are Benton (16-10, 5-4), Byrd (15-8, 4-5), Captain Shreve (11-10, 3-6), Airline (16-11, 2-7) and Southwood (12-11, 0-8).

At Haughton, Skylar Branch led the Lady Bucs with 18 points.

Sara White added 13 and Abbie Hooper 11.

Marissa Schoth led Benton with 16 points. Chloe Bailey scored 11, including three 3-pointers.

White scored nine in the first half and Haughton led 20-15.

Bailey sank all three of her 3-pointers in the third quarter. But with Branch scoring seven points, the Lady Bucs extended their lead to 33-27 going into the fourth.

Both teams went to the free throw line frequently in the fourth quarter.

Haughton was 7-of-12. Benton was 6-of-17.

Haughton hosts Airline Friday. Benton visits Byrd.

At Captain Shreve, Ty’lissa Henderson led 10 Parkway players who scored with 19 points. She hit three 3-pointers.

Mikaylah Williams scored all 14 of her points in the first half as Parkway rolled to a 52-18 lead.

Parkway made five 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with eight.

Chloe Larry added nine points and Makenna Miles eight.

Parkway hosts Southwood Friday.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings finished the first half strong and led 34-27. But the Lady Jackets started the second half with a 10-2 run to take the lead.

Airline led 44-41 with about 4 seconds left in the third quarter, but Byrd converted a three-point play at the buzzer to tie it.

The game was still tied at 53 with 4:05 left, but Airline didn’t score again. The Lady Jackets sank four free throws in the final 17.4 seconds for the final margin.