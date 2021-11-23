High school girls basketball: Haughton routs Minden; Airline edges Mansfield

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Airline Lady Vikings won games Monday.

Haughton defeated Minden 48-17 at Minden. Airline edged Mansfield 39-38 in the Lakeview tournament.

Elsewhere, the Bossier Lady Kats fell to Natchitoches Central 53-38 in the Natchitoches Central tournament.

At Minden, Dakota Howard and Sara White led Haughton (3-2) with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Sara White chipped in eight.

Haughton started the game with an 18-2 run in the first quarter. The Lady Bucs led 13-10 at the half.

At Campti, Kayla Hampton scored 13 points to lead Airline (3-2).

Kori Rice scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds. Paige Marshall had eight points and eight rebounds. Erin Pradier scored eight.

Airline plays Assumption Tuesday.

At Natchitoches Central, Sanaa Brown led Bossier with 23 points.