High school girls basketball: Haughton splits games in Ouachita Parish event

The Haughton Lady Bucs split games at Ouachita Parish Saturday, defeating the host team 53-39 and falling to Alexandria 53-52.

Abbie Hooper scored 15, Skylar Branch 13 and Bella Hammond 11 against Ouachita Parish.

Sara White led the Lady Bucs with 22 points against Alexandria. Hammond chipped in 13, and Hooper had eight.

Braciera Clark led Alexandria with 22. Kaysha Hurd had 18.

Haughton (6-2) hosts Bossier at 6 p.m. Monday,

Elsewhere, Parkway fell to defending Class B state champion Fairview 69-68 in the semifinals of the Showdown in the Lake in Lake Charles.

The Lady Panthers trailed by six late. Chloe Larry hit a 3-pointer and Parkway got the ball back with a chance to tie. But they missed a 3-pointer. Parkway got a putback but only one second remained.

Larry finished with 15 points. Mikaylah Williams scored 17, Ty’lissa Henderson 13 and Makenna Miles 11.

Lafayette Christian defeated Fairview 78-71 in the championship game.

Parkway (5-4) visits Northwood-Lena at 6 Tuesday.