High school girls basketball: Haughton to face Plain Dealing in Haughton tournament semifinals

The defending champion Haughton Lady Bucs and Plain Dealing Lady Lions advanced to the semifinals of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational girls basketball tournament with victories Wednesday at Haughton Middle School.

Haughton rolled past Lakeside 55-11 and Plain Dealing defeated North DeSoto 53-32.

In semifinal games at Haughton Middle Thursday, Northwood (10-2) plays Haynesville (2-1) at 6:30 and Haughton (4-1) faces Plain Dealing (4-5) at 7:45.

In the other first-round games, Haynesville topped Byrd 47-41 and Northwood downed Logansport 72-40.

In the consolation semifinals, Byrd takes on Logansport at 4 and North DeSoto faces Lakeside at 5:15.

Taralyn and Takaiyah Sweeney led Haughton against Lakeside with 23 and 17 points, respectively.

The Lady Bucs rolled to a 19-3 lead after the first quarter and led 38-6 at the half.

Three Plain Dealing players scored in double figures against North DeSoto.

Denya Lewis led the team with 12. Dana Wainwright and Niarelle Scott had 11 each.

Marissa Tell led Haynesville against Byrd with 23 points.

Northwood’s Takayla Sparks pumped in 22 points, all in the first half, against Logansport.

The tournament is taking Friday off because Haughton’s football team is playing in the Class 5A semifinals in Destrehan.

The girls championship game is 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Haughton High. The consolation final is at 10 a.m.

