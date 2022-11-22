High school girls basketball: Haughton wins; Airline, Parkway lose close ones

The Haughton Lady Bucs won their second game in as many nights Tuesday, defeating Lakeside 59-19 at home.

Elsewhere, Airline suffered its first loss, falling to Dutchtown 55-54 in the City of Lights tournament in Natchitoches.

Parkway fell to defending Arkansas Class 6A state champion 56-53 in Conway, Ark.

At Haughton, Abbie Hooper hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter as the Lady Bucs cruised to a 19-5 lead.

Haughton led 32-11 at half.

Taylor Brown scored 13 points, Sara White 12 and Bella Hammond 10.

Haughton (4-1) returns to action Tuesday at Haynesville.

At Natchitoches, Endia Pradier led Airline with nine points. Faith Rush, KeZyriah Sykes and RiKiyah Taylor scored eight apiece.

Airline (5-1) visits Northwood Tuesday.

At Conway, Mikaylah Williams paced Parkway with 22 points.

Chloe Larry added 12, including three 3-pointers, and Makenna Miles 10.

Parkway trailed 31-26 at the half and 45-39 after three quarters.

Williams hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 in the second half.

April Edwards led North Little Rock with 23 points, including four 3-pointers in the first half.

Parkway (3-2) plays Sierra Canyon, Calif., ranked No. 2 in the nation by ESPN, at 4 Friday at the Centenary Gold Dome.