High school girls basketball: Haughton wins; Airline, Parkway lose close ones

The Haughton Lady Bucs won their second game in as many nights Tuesday, defeating Lakeside 59-19 at home.
Elsewhere, Airline suffered its first loss, falling to Dutchtown 55-54 in the City of Lights tournament in Natchitoches.
Parkway fell to defending Arkansas Class 6A state champion 56-53 in Conway, Ark.
At Haughton, Abbie Hooper hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter as the Lady Bucs cruised to a 19-5 lead.
Haughton led 32-11 at half.
Taylor Brown scored 13 points, Sara White 12 and Bella Hammond 10.
Haughton (4-1) returns to action Tuesday at Haynesville.
At Natchitoches, Endia Pradier led Airline with nine points. Faith Rush, KeZyriah Sykes and RiKiyah Taylor scored eight apiece.
Airline (5-1) visits Northwood Tuesday.
At Conway, Mikaylah Williams paced Parkway with 22 points.
Chloe Larry added 12, including three 3-pointers, and Makenna Miles 10.
Parkway trailed 31-26 at the half and 45-39 after three quarters.
Williams hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 in the second half.
April Edwards led North Little Rock with 23 points, including four 3-pointers in the first half.
Parkway (3-2) plays Sierra Canyon, Calif., ranked No. 2 in the nation by ESPN, at 4 Friday at the Centenary Gold Dome.