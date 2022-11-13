High school girls basketball: Outlook bright again as 2022-23 season set to begin

High school girls basketball: Outlook bright again as 2022-23 season set to...

The 2021-22 season was a good one overall for Bossier Parish LHSAA teams.

All six made the playoffs and Parkway reached the Class 5A state championship game.

This outlook is bright again as the 2022-23 season set to tip off.

With every starter returning from last season’s 33-2 team, Parkway is obviously again the team to beat not just in the parish but in the state.

The Lady Panthers are playing an ambitious non-district schedule. They are hosting Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth, Calif., on Nov. 25. Sierra Canyon is No. 2 in MaxPreps’ preseason

national rankings. LeBron James’ son, Bronny, plays for the Sierra Canyon boys team.

They are again playing Conway, Ark., one of only two teams to defeat them on the court last season. Conway is No. 13 in the MaxPreps rankings.

Parkway is also playing in the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas.

Four-year starter Mikaylah Williams, who recently signed with LSU, is back for her senior season. A finalist for the Naismith National Player of the Year Award, she averaged 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals last season.

Also back are junior Chloe Larry, senior Ty’lissa Henderson, senior Makenna Miles and senior Aniya Russell. Jayla James and Amoree Williams and Savannah Wilson also saw plenty of playing time last season.

Larry, a first-team All-Parish selection, averaged 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.7 steals last season. She scored 35 points in the 80-79 double-overtime loss to Ponchatoula in the state championship game.

Henderson was a second-team All-Parish selection.

Last season, Airline made it to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, finishing 23-13.

Head Coach Lyndzee McConathy lost Kayla Hampton, a first-team All-Parish selection now at Northwestern State, and second-team All-Parish selection Kori Rice off that team.

But three starters return — senior Endia Pradier, junior Paige Marshal and senior Faith Tush.

Pradier averaged 6.7 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals last season. Marshall averaged 4,3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Rush averaged 4.1 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Point guard Aniya Hudson is one of the newcomers McConathy will be counting on.

“Aniya Hudson is a point guard that has stepped up her game and is pretty savvy with the ball and her passes,” McConathy said in an e-mail.

Another potential impact player is Tomya Grider.

“Tomya Grider an intensity to the defensive end that creates excitement amongst her teammates that should be fun to watch,” McConathy said. “We have a lot of new faces on our varsity and they all bring something unique and special to the team. I am looking forward to seeing what they will do!”

Senior Marissa Schoth, a three-year starter and first-team All-Parrish selection, is one of three key returning players off a Benton team that went 20-11 last season. She averaged 11.5 points and 10.5 rebounds.

Also returning are seniors Tate Sellers and Maddy Ryan. Ryan averaged 6.0 points and Sellers 4.6 last season, but both will be expected to shoulder more of the scoring load this season. Both have been strong defensive players.

Seniors Danielle Colemon and Eryka Pepp, juniors Chloe Bailey and Reily Washington, and sophomore Addison Morris are also expected to contribute.

Sophomore Mikaela Sanchez is recovering from an injury but could return late in the season. Freshmen Avery Ryan, Taylor Martinez and Kryshna Bostic are also expected to see action.

Haughton went 17-12 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2014 last season.

Senior forward Sara White, one of the parish’s top athletes, and junior guard Abbie Hooper return off that team,

White averaged 8.0 points and Hooper averaged 6.0.

Head Coach Jenna Bolin said sophomore point guard Taylor Brown has “improved tremendously over the off season who will see a lot of playing time this year at the point.“

Freshman guard Bella Hammond is also expected to make a big contribution.

“One of the most fundamentally sound freshmen I’ve ever seen,” Bolin said.

Dakota Howard, a first-team All-Parish selection last season as a sophomore, has transferred.

Bossier lost four-year starter Sanaa Brown, a first-team All-Parish selection, and every other starter off last season’s 8-15 team.

After three seasons in District 1-3A, the Lady Kats are moving up to District 1-4A.

“We are a very young team this year with only one senior and freshman and sophomores,” Head Coach Nancy Hamilton said. “It is a building year for us that I am very excited about it.”

Plain Dealing Head Coach Wade Bounds has three returning starters off last season’s team that went 11-18 and lost to eventual runner-up Northwood-Lena in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

They are sophomore Aqueriel Black, freshman Brianna Newton and eighth-grader Jakayla Douglas. Bounds expects junior Javari Gilliam to be an impact player.

MAIS member Providence Classical Academy started its season in early September under new Head Coach Morgan Garrett.