High school girls basketball: Parkway advances to quarterfinals of Sandra Meadows Classic

The Parkway Lady Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Sandra Meadows Classic with two victories in Duncanville, Texas, Wednesday.

The Lady Panthers defeated Vista Ridge (Cedar Park, Texas) 77-56 in the first round and Bartlett, Tenn., 50-47 in the second.

Parkway (11-4) faces Midlothian, Texas, (10-8) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mikaylah Williams scored 22 of her game-high 28 points against Vista Ridge in the first half. She hit four 3-pointers.

Chloe Larry had 19 points. Makenna Miles, Amoree Willis and Ty’lissa Henderson all had eight.

Larry scored 18 of her game-high 20 points against Bartlett in the second half. She sank three 3-pointers and was 9-of-11 from the free throw line in the game.

Williams scored 15 of her 17 in the first half.

The Lady Panthers led 23-16 at the half and 37-32 after three quarters.

Bartlett dropped to 9-5.