High school girls basketball: Parkway advances to semifinals of the Sandra Meadows Classic

Russell Hedges
The Parkway Lady Panthers advanced to the semifinals of the Sandra Meadows Classic with a 50-22 victory over Midlothian, Texas, Thursday afternoon in Duncanville, Texas.

Parkway (12-4) plays Duncanville (14-4) in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Duncanville defeated Walker 56-34 in its quarterfinal game, handing the Lady Wildcats (18-2) only their second loss of the season.

Mikaylah Williams and Chloe Larry led the Lady Panthers with 15 points each. Larry hit four 3-pointers.

The score was tied at 19 at the half. Parkway then outscored Midlothian 20-3 in the third quarter.

Larry had eight points in the third quarter quarter and Williams six.

Midlothian did not score in the fourth.

