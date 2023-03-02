High school girls basketball: Parkway aims for spot in non-select Division I title game

After their quarterfinal victory last Thursday, the Parkway Lady Panthers chanted “two more games, two more games.”

The first of the two is Thursday afternoon. Parkway (28-5), the No. 2 seed, takes on No. 3 Barbe (28-4) at 4:45 in the semifinals of the non-select Division I playoffs at the Southeastern University Center in Hammond.

The winner plays the winner between No. 1 Walker (31-3) and No. 5 Ponchatoula (25-8) for the state championship Saturday at 8.

Parkway is in the state tournament, officially known as LHSAA Girls’ Marsh Madness, for the second year in a row.

Last year, the Lady Panthers defeated Lafayette 55-54 in the Class 5A semifinals then lost a heartbreaker to Ponchatoula 80-79 in overtime in the title game.

Parkway received a first-round bye in the playoffs then defeated No. 15 Neville 66-17 in the second round and No. 7 Natchitoches Central 58-24 in the quarterfinals.

Barbe also received a first-round bye. The Lady Bucs defeated No. 19 Haughton 57-50 in the second round and No. 11 East St. John 73-59 in the quarterfinals.

Parkway defeated Haughton by 28 and 43 points in District 1-5A games.

Last season, Barbe lost in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs to Captain Shreve 65-63. This is the first time since 2017 the Lady Bucs have reached the state tournament.

Barbe brings an 11-game winning streak into Thursday’s game. The streak started after a 41-35 loss to Acadiana in their District 3-5A opener. Barbe shared the district title with Lafayette at 7-1.

The Lady Bucs’ other losses were to non-select Division II No. 1 seed Wossman 65-41, Walker 67-41 and Lafayette Christian 53-44.

Areil Williams and Mikaylah Manley led Barbe with 24 and 22 points, respectively, in their quarterfinal victory.