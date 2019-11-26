High school girls basketball; Parkway, Airline, Bossier, Haughton win

Four Bossier Parish teams continued their strong start to the season with victories Monday.

The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated Lincoln Prep 60-17 in the Wossman Holiday Classic in Monroe.

The Airline Lady Vikings downed Lake Charles College Prep 52-12 in the Westlake Holiday Classic in Lake Charles.

The Bossier Lady Kats dropped Ruston 40-24 in the Natchitoches Central City of Lights Classic.

In a non-tournament game, the Haughton Lady Bucs defeated Minden 52-49 in Minden.

In Monroe, Sh’Diamond McKnight scored 24 points to lead Parkway (4-0).

McKnight scored all but two of her points in the first half as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 38-8 lead.

Mikayla Williams tallied 19 points.

In Lake Charles, three Airline players scored in double figures, helping the Lady Vikings improve to 3-0.

Taaliyah Johnson scored 14, Kayla Hampton 13 and Anwaar Shihadeh 11.

Hampton had nine points in the first quarter and Johnson six as Airline cruised to a 22-0 lead.

In Natchitoches, Kelcee Marshall scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Bossier, which has won four straight after a season-opening overtime loss to Southwood.

Sanaa Brown added 11 points. She had three steals.

Bossier faces Natchitoches Central at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

In Minden, Takaiyah Sweeney and Taralyn Sweeney scored 23 and 22 points, respectively, to lead Haughton (3-1).

Haughton led 25-22 at the half. Taralyn Sweeney scored 11 points in a fast-paced third quarter that saw the Lady Bucs outscore the Lady Tiders 19-17.

