High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline cruise to victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings cruised to home victories Wednesday.

Parkway defeated Gibsland-Coleman 63-26, and Airline downed Many 58-22.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers made five 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 28-9 lead.

Makenna Miles hit two of the 3s. Mikaylah Williams, Chloe Larry and Ty’lissa Henderson had one apiece.

Williams made two more 3-pointers in the second quarter and scored 10 points. Parkway led 45-19 at the half.

The latter part of the third quarter and all of the fourth was played with a running clock after the Lady Panthers’ lead reached 35. It only stopped for time outs.

Williams scored all 17 of her points in the first half.

Miles finished with four 3-pointers and 14 points. Henderson added 13 points and Larry 12.

Arianna Williams and Samora Sampson led Gibsland-Coleman with 10 and nine points, respectively.

Gibsland-Coleman, the 2022 Class C runner-up, dropped to 14-3. The Lady Bulldogs won the Minden tournament last week.

Parkway (9-4) plays Vista Ridge in the first round of the Sandra Meadows Classic on Dec. 28 at noon in Duncanville, Texas.

At Airline, Endia Pradier led the Lady Vikings with 18 points.

Aniya Hudson added nine. Paige Marshall chipped in seven.

Airline (11-4) hosts Benton at 5 p.m. Thursday in a District 1-5A game. The game was postponed on Dec. 13 because of severe weather.