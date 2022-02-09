High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline, Haughton, Bossier win district games

Parkway, Airline, Haughton and Bossier posted district victories Tuesday night as the regular season entered its final week.

District 1-5A champion Parkway routed Captain Shreve 89-39 at Shreve.

In the other 1-5A games, Airline dropped Byrd 57-38 at Byrd, Haughton downed Natchitoches Central 48-29 at Haughton and Benton fell to Southwood 37-34 at Southwood.

In District 1-4A, Bossier defeated Green Oaks 59-37 at Green Oaks,

At Shreve, Mikaylah Williams led the Lady Panthers with 25 points.

Chloe Larry scored 16. Makenna Miles and Savannah Wilson added 11 each.

Parkway (28-2, 13-0) closes the regular season Friday at home against Byrd. The Lady Panthers will likely be the No. 2 seed in Class 5A when pairings are announced Monday.

At Byrd, Kayla Hampton scored 22 points to lead the Lady Vikings. She also had nine rebounds and five steals.

Kori Rice had 15 points and seven rebounds.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Airline (21-12, 7-6) is No. 17 in the Class 5A power ratings. The top 16 teams in the final ratings host first-round playoff games.

Airline hosts Captain Shreve in its regular-season finale Friday.

At Haughton, Dakota Howard poured in 22 points to lead the Lady Bucs.

Averi Phillips and Abbie Hooper scored nine each.

The game was tied at 7 after the first quarter. Haughton took control in the second, outscoring the Lady Chiefs 18-7. Howard scored eight and Hooper had seven.

Haughton (16-11, 6-7) is No. 21 in the power ratings and will likely be on the road in the first round.

The Lady Bucs visit Benton Friday.

At Southwood, the game was tight all the way. Benton rallied from a 33-29 deficit in the fourth quarter to tie it but the Lady Cowboys pulled out the victory.

Jada Stewart led the Lady Tigers with 17 points. Tate Sellers added eight.

Benton (20-10, 7-6) is No. 12 in the power ratings and should be at home in the first round.

At Green Oaks, Sanaa Brown and Rikiyah Taylor scored 24 and 22 points, respectively, to lead Bossier.

Brown also had eight assists and eight steals. Taylor had three steals,

Bossier finished the regular season 7-15 overall and 4-4 in 1-3A.

The Lady Kats are No. 25 in the 3A power ratings and will be on the road in the first round.