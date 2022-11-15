High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline, Haughton open season with victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs opened the season with victories Tuesday night.

Parkway, last season’s Class 5A runner-up, defeated 2021-22 Class 3A state champion Wossman 57-44 in Monroe. Airline downed Bossier 61-24 at Bossier. Haughton defeated Homer 55-29 at Haughton.

Elsewhere, Plain Dealing fell to Woodlawn 35-25 at Plain Dealing.

At Wossman, Parkway led 11-9 after a quarter then took control of the game in the second.

Mikaylah Williams hit a 3-pointer from the corner. Chloe Larry hit two 3s and scored off a feed from Williams on a fast break.

That enabled the Lady Panthers to build a 25-15 lead. Parkway led 31-20 at the hall.

Wossman got within single digits in the second half but Parkway always had an answer.

Williams and Larry led the Lady Panthers with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

At Bossier, Airline got off to a fast start and cruised to the victory.

Faith Rush led the Lady Vikings with 10 points. Endia Pradier and Aniya Hudson added eight each.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs’ Sara White got her senior season off to a great start with 18 points.

Kenyetta Glover and Abbie Hooper scored nine each.

Parkway, Airline and Plain Dealing are all playing in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic which begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday at Parkway.