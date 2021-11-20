High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline notch victories in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic

High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline notch victories in the Battle on...

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings picked up victories on the third day of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic Friday at Parkway.

Parkway won big over Donaldsonville, and Airline downed Washington-Marion 59-37.

Eight Lady Panthers scored as Parkway improved to 3-0.

Chloe Larry had a team-high 26 points. Mikaylah Williams added 17 and Savannah Wilson 15.

Parkway faces Bolton at 1:30 p.m. on the final day of the event Saturday.

Kori Rice and Paige Marshall had double-doubles in Airline’s victory.

Rice scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Marshall had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Kayla Hampton had nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Airline (2-1) faces Warren Easton at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Here is Saturday’s schedule.

Main Gym

9, Airline vs. Warren Easton

10:30, Benton vs. LaGrange

Noon, Southwood vs. Donaldsonville

1:30, Parkway vs. Bolton

3, Captain Shreve vs. Huntington

Auxiliary Gym

9, Bossier vs. Donaldsonville

10:30, Delhi vs. Washington-Marion

Noon, Haynesville vs. Northwood

1:30, Mansfield vs. Homer

3, Woodlawn vs. Plain Dealing