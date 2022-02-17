High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline, Plain Dealing advance to second round of playoffs; Benton loses heartbreaker; Haughton, Bossier fall

High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline, Plain Dealing advance to second round...

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Airline Lady Vikings and Plain Dealing Lady Lions advanced to the second round of the playoffs with victories Thursday night.

In Class 5A, No. 2 seed Parkway routed No. 31,Acadiana 61-15 at Parkway, and No. 16 Airline rolled past No. 17 H.L. Bourgeois 86-59 at Airline.

In Class 1A, No. 16 Plain Dealing defeated No. 17 Haynesville 47-36 at Plain Dealing.

Three other parish teams saw their seasons come to an end.

In Class 5A, No. 12 Benton lost a 62-59 heartbreaker to No. 21 West Ouachita at Benton, and No. 20 Haughton fell to No. 13 West Jefferson 51-39 in Harvey.

In Class 3A, No. 24 Bossier dropped a 60-42 decision to Loranger at Loranger,

At Parkway, Mikaylah Williams led the Lady Panthers with 22 points.

Savannah Wilson added 13 and Chloe Larry 10.

Parkway (30-2) will host No. 18 Zachary (20-12), a 69-40 winner over No. 15 Southside, Monday.

At Airline, Kayla Hampton poured in 33 points to lead the Lady Vikings. She also had nine rebounds and eight steals.

Kori Rice had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Endia Pradier had 16 points and five assists.

It was Airline’s first home playoff game and first victory in 11 years.

Airline (23-12) visits top-seeded Walker (28-1) in the second round. Walker advanced with a 73-36 victory over No. 32 Natchitoches Central.

At Plain Dealing, the Lady Lions improved to 11-17 with the victory over their District 1-1A rival.

The Lady Lions visit No. 1 Northwood-Lena (30-1), which received a bye, in the second round.

At Benton, a fourth-quarter rally by the Lady Tigers fell just short when the Lady Chiefs hit a last-second shot to win it.

Benton led 33-29 at the half, but West Ouachita rallied in the third quarter, taking a 50-43 lead.

Jada Stewart sparked the Lady Tigers’ fourth-quarter comeback, scoring eight of her game-high 20 points.

Marissa Schoth scored 13 points.

Ella Kate Malley and Chloe Bailey chipped in eight each.

3-point shooting was a big difference in the game. West Ouachita hit 12 while Benton had two, both by Bailey.

Jill Peacok hit four from behind the arc and led the Lady Chiefs (21-10) with 16 points. Avery Hancock, who also had four 3s, scored 14.

Benton closed its season 20-12. The Lady Tigers seniors were part of a remarkable four-year run that included one 5A state championship, one 5A runner-up and one 4A runner-up.

At West Jefferson, Haughton’s Dakota Howard closed her freshman season with 24 points. Taeda Rabb added nine.

The Lady Bucs, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2014, finished 17-12.

West Jefferson improved to 21-7.

At Loranger, Bossier closed its season 8-13 with the loss.

Loranger improved to 19-6.