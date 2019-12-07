High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline post tournament victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings won tournament games Friday.

Parkway edged Landry-Walker 35-33 in the Ouachita Parish tournament. Airline downed host South Beauregard 80-72 in the South Beauregard tournament.

Benton (5-1) suffered its first loss, falling to Ponchatoula 46-45 in the Denham Springs tournament. Ponchatoula improved to 7-0.

Freshman Mikaylah Williams scored 27 of Parkway’s 34 points against Landry-Walker as the Lady Panthers improved to 9-0.

Parkway trailed 28-22 after three quarters. Williams scored eight points and Tylissa Henderson five in the fourth as the Lady Panthers rallied for the victory.

Kayla Hampton poured in 32 points to lead Airline (6-2). Taaliyah Johnson added 23.

Toria Brocks and Kori Walker scored eight each.

Hampton scored 16 in the first half but the Lady Vikings trailed 41-35.

Johnson scored 17 of Airline’s 28 third-quarter points. The Lady Vikings rallied and led 63-55 going into the fourth.

Hampton stepped up again in the fourth, scoring 12 points. She hit 7-of-8 free throws down the stretch.

