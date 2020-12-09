High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline post victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings earned victories in girls high school basketball action Tuesday night.

Parkway routed Booker T. Washington 81-34 at BTW, and Airline defeated Minden 53-41 at Minden.

In other girls games, Benton fell to Mansfield 47-43 at Benton, and Haughton lost to Northwood 70-36 at Northwood.

At BTW, four Parkway players scored in double figures as the Lady Panthers raised their record to 3-0.

Freshman Chloe Larry and sophomore Mikaylah Williams led Parkway with 20 and 17 points, respectively.

Sh’Diamond McKnight added 14 and Bianca Oliver 11.

BTW dropped to 4-4.

At Minden, Toria Brocks paced Airline (4-6) with 16 points. Endia Pradier had 11 points and three steals.

Kori Rice had eight points and three blocks.

Minden fell to 2-4.

At Benton, Jada Stewart led the Lady Tigers (5-3) with 15 points. Jada Anderson had 10.

Benton led 25-22 after three quarters but were outscored 20-12 in the fourth.

Mansfield’s Jada Burrell scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter. The Lady Wolverines improved to 3-4.

At Northwood, the Lady Falcons improved to 6-2 with the victory. Haughton fell to 1-7.