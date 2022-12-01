High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline win tournament games

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings won tournament games Thursday.

Parkway defeated Jennings in the Showdown in the Lake tournament hosted by Hamilton Christian in Lake Charles.

Airline downed Quitman 55-52 in the Quitman tournament.

Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers fell to St. Mary’s Dominican 53-44 in the Denham Springs tournament.

Endia Pradier and Ke’Zyriah Sykes scored 12 points each in Airline’s victory.

RiKiyah Taylor had 11. Catherine Jurkovich and Paige Marshall chipped in seven each.

Airline improved to 7-1.

Benton kept it close against Dominican (6-0). The Lady Tigers trailed 18-17 at the half. Dominican extended the lead to 35-29 after three quarters.

Marissa Schoth led eight Lady Tigers who scored with 12 points.

Maddy Ryan added nine and Danielle Coleman eight.

Sophia Martin, a 5-foot-10 senior, led Dominican with 17 points, including 13 in the second half.

Benton (3-3) faces Zachary at 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Mikaylah Williams led Parkway (5-3) with 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

Makenna Miles scored 10 and Ty’lissa Henderson seven.

The Showdown in the Lake is a bracket tournament and the Lady Panthers will play again Friday in the winners’ bracket quarterfinals.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.