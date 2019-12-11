High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline win

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings posted victories at home in girls basketball action Tuesday night.

Parkway ran its record to 11-0 with a 53-28 victory over Booker T. Washington. Airline extended its winning streak to four with a 42-39 victory over Minden.

Elsewhere, Bossier fell to Ouachita Parish 45-33 at Bossier, Haughton dropped a 65-57 decision to Northwood at Haughton and Benton lost to Mansfield 37-21 at Benton.

At Parkway, freshman Mikaylah Williams continued her outstanding start to the season, leading the Lady Panthers with 19 points.

Sh’Diamond McKnight added 11.

Parkway led 12-11 after the first quarter and then took control with an 15-4 run in the second. BTW fell to 4-6

At Airline, Taaliyah Johnson and Kayla Hampton scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, to lead Airline (8-2).

Janiyah Reed led Minden (4-4) with 19 points.

At Haughton, Northwood got a little revenge against the Lady Bucs. Haughton rallied for a 60-56 victory over the Lady Falcons in the finals of the Jack Clayton Invitational on Saturday.

Tuesday night, Northwood rallied for the victory. Haughton led 46-40 after three quarters, but the Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Bucs 25-11 in the fourth.

Takaiyah Sweeney and Taralyn Sweeney paced Haughton (7-2) with 16 points each. Annie Chapple added nine.

Izany Hewitt led Northwood (12-3) with 21 points, including 17 in the second half.

The Lady Falcons hit nine 3-pointers, including five in the third quarter.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers (6-2) couldn’t recover from a tough first half. Mansfield improved to 6-3.

At Bossier, Sanaa Brown pumped in 20 points to lead Bossier (8-4).

Lafaedria Green and Breanna Day paced Ouachita Parish (10-2) with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Bossier led 29-27 after three quarters but went cold in the fourth. The Lady Lions outscored the Lady Kats 18-4 in the final period.

