High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton, Airline, PCA win district openers

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Airline Lady Vikings opened District 1-5A play with victories Tuesday night.

Parkway downed Haughton 54-22 at Parkway, Benton defeated Byrd 56-24 at Byrd and Airline topped Southwood 50-43 at Airline.

Elsewhere, the Providence Classical Academy Lady Knights opened MAIS District 5-3A play with a 45-41 victory over Franklin at PCA, and the Bossier Lady Kats picked up their second victory, defeating Booker T. Washington 44-40 at Bossier.

At Parkway, Mikaylah Williams led the Lady Panthers (12-1) with 17 points.

Savannah Wilson added 11 and Chloe Larry 10.

Parkway led 23-9 at the half. The Lady Panthers then put the game away with a 19-0 run to start the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Bucs 22-2 overall.

Williams, Larry and Makenna Miles all hit 3-pointers in the third. Tough defense was also a factor as Parkway forced several turnovers resulting in fastbreak baskets or fouls.

Dakota Howard led Haughton (8-4) with 16 points.

At Byrd, Marissa Schoth scored 15 points to lead Benton (10-3).

Riley Grace Stanford and Tate Sellers scored nine each. Stanford sank three 3-pointers and Sellers had one,

Byrd dropped to 8-3.

At Airline, Kayla Hampton and Kori Rice led the Lady Vikings (10-5) with 22 and 16 points, respectively.

Southwood, which got 24 points from Jermesha Frierson, fell to 7-4.

At PCA, three Lady Knights scored in double figures in the victory. Sarah Kate Hamm had 12 points. Ainsley Stinson and Rachel Davis had 11 each.

At Bossier, Sanaa Brown poured in 27 points to lead the Lady Kats (2-9).

BTW fell to 9-6.