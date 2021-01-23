High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton, Bossier notch district wins

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Bossier Lady Kats won district games Friday night.

In District 1-5A, Parkway defeated Haughton 64-26 at Parkway, and Benton knocked off Byrd 58-38 at Byrd.

In the other 1-5A games, Airline fell to Southwood 45-29 at Airline and Captain Shreve defeated Natchitoches Central 59-42 at Shreve.

Parkway (14-3, 6-1) and Shreve (13-5, 6-1) are tied for the district lead. Benton (12-6, 5-2) and Southwood (19-7, 6-2) are tied for second in the loss column.

In District 1-3A, Bossier dropped Green Oaks 49-33 at Green Oaks.

At Parkway, Mikaylah Williams tossed in 20 points to lead the Lady Panthers.

Sh’Diamond McKnight added 15 and Chloe Larry 12.

Taralyn Sweeney paced Haughton (7-15, 1-5) with 17 points.

Parkway rolled to a 24-4 first-quarter lead behind nine points from McKnight and eight from Williams.

Sweeney caught fire in the second quarter, knocking down four 3-pointers. But the Lady Panthers still led 34-18 at the half.

Parkway hit nine 3s in the game.

At Byrd, forward Jada Stewart poured in a season-high 20 points to lead Benton.

Jada Anderson added 17, including 11 in the first half.

Stewart scored nine in the first quarter as the Lady Tigers raced to a 19-0 lead.

The Lady Jackets got on track in the second quarter, scoring 16. But Benton matched them and led 35-16 at the half.

Azaria Player led Byrd (3-9, 0-5) with 12 points.

At Airline, Kori Rice led the Lady Vikings (10-12, 0-5) with 17 points and four blocks.

At Green Oaks, three Bossier players scored in double figures in the victory.

Sanaa Brown had 17, Tiffani Brown 12 and Shacoreiya Williams 11. Williams sank three 3-pointers.

Bossier (4-12, 2-2) led 24-17 at the half and 33-25 after three quarters. Sanaa Brown scored eight in the fourth.