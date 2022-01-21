High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton, Bossier, PCA notch district victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers, Bossier Lady Kats and Providence Classical Academy Lady Knights won district games Friday night.

District 1-5A teams began the second half of district play.

Parkway defeated Haughton 52-26 at Haughton, Benton topped Byrd 58-23 at Benton, Airline fell to Southwood 80-48 at Southwood and Natchitoches Central downed Captain Shreve 63-52 in Natchitoches.

Parkway (23-2, 8-0) now has a three-game lead over Airline (19-9, 5-3) and Southwood (15-8, 5-3) in the standings. They are followed by Natchitoches Central (13-10, 4-4), Benton (17-8, 4-4), Haughton (13-9, 3-5), Captain Shreve (10-9, 3-5) and Byrd (11-9, 0-8).

In District 1-3A, Bossier routed Green Oaks 65-25 at Bossier.

In MAIS District 5-3A, PCA defeated Claiborne 51-48 at PCA.

At Haughton, Chloe Larry and Mikaylah Williams led Parkway with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

The Lady Panthers have won 17 in a row.

At Benton, Marisa Schoth led 10 Lady Tigers who scored with 16 points.

Riley Grace Stanford added 10, Jada Stewart eight and Maddy Ryan seven.

Benton led 23-13 at the half then outscored the Lady Jackets 27-0 in the third quarter. Schoth had nine points and Ryan six.

At Bossier, three Lady Kats scored in double figures— Sanaa Brown (18), Rikiyah Taylor (17) and Brianna Ellis (16).

Ellis also had 11 rebounds and seven steals.

Bossier improved to 5-12 overall and evened its district record at 2-2.

At PCA, Ainsley Stinson poured in 19 points to lead the Lady Knights.

Rachel Davis added 13.

PCA led 29-22 at the half, but Claiborne rallied in the third for a 37-35 lead.

Keyton Southerland scored six in the fourth and Stinson hit a 3-pointer as the Lady Knights came back to win it.