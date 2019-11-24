High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton, Bossier win on final day of Battle on the Hardwood Classic

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Bossier Lady Kats all won Saturday on the final day of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Bossier.

Parkway defeated Rayville, a Class 2A semifinalist last season, 74-40. Benton downed Neville, a Class 4A quarterfinalist last season, 60-46. Bossier defeated El Dorado, Ark., 58-41.

Parkway, Benton and Bossier all went 3-0 in the event.

Freshman Mikayla Williams led Parkway with 30 points.

Jada Hardy added 16 and Sh’Diamond McKnight 12.

Jada Anderson and Qua Chambers paced Benton with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Chambers had 14 in the second half.

Riley Grace Stanford hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points. She had nine 3s in the event.

Anderson scored nine points in the second quarter as Benton turned a 15-12 first-quarter deficit into a 30-22 halftime lead.

Sanaa Brown led Bossier with 19 points. Kelcee Marshall added 14 and Amber Conway 12.

NOTE: Game results and statistics provided by coaches.

