High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton complete Battle on the Hardwood Classic 3-0; PCA wins

High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton complete Battle on the Hardwood ...

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Benton Lady Tigers both completed the Battle on the Hardwood Classic 3-0 with victories Saturday at Parkway.

Parkway rolled past Bolton and Benton defeated two-time defending Class 4A state champion LaGrange 48-36.

In other games at Parkway Saturday, Airline fell to Warren Easton 37-30 and Bossier dropped a 53-42 decision to Donaldsonville.

Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams scored 21 of her game-high 23 points in the first half as the Lady Panthers improved to 4-0.

Savannah Wilson added 14 and Ty’lissa Henderson 12.

Three Benton players scored in double figures as the Lady Tigers improved to 4-0.

Jada Stewart led the way with 15 points. Ella Kate Malley had 13 and Riley Grace Stanford 10.

Airline’s Kori Rice scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Warren Easton.

The Lady Vikings (2-2) face Mansfield at 3 p.m. Monday and Assumption at 1:30 Tuesday in the Natchitoches Central tournament.

Sanaa Brown poured in 25 points to lead Bossier.

In the Claiborne doubleheader, Providence Classical Academy defeated Columbia 47-28.

Sarah Kate Hamm and Ainsley Stinson led the Lady Knights with 11 points each. Lauren Hillman added 10 and Keyton Southerland eight.