High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton, Haughton aim for quarterfinal berths

Three parish teams will be looking to advance to the quarterfinals as the non-select Division I playoffs resume Monday night.

Parkway, the No. 2 seed, hosts No. 15 Neville (17-8) in the second round. The Lady Panthers received a first-round bye. The Lady Tigers defeated No. 18 Hahnville 49-38.

Benton (20-12), the No. 17 seed, is at No. 2 Walker (30-3). The Lady Tigers defeated No. 16 Sulphur 42-25 in the first round. The Lady Wildcats received a first-round bye.

Haughton (24-10), the No. 19 seed, travels to Lake Charles to take on No. 3 Barbe (26-4). Haughton defeated No. 14 Destrehan 53-48 in the first round. Barbe received a bye.

Walker’s only loss to a state school was to Albany 47-41 on Dec. 10 in the Doyle tournament. The Lady Wildcats also lost to Duncanville 54-36 and John Paul II 53-41 in a tournament in Texas.

Barbe is the District 3-5A champion. The Lady Bucs’ losses were to Wossman 65-41, Walker 67-41, Lafayette Christian 63-44 and Acadiana 41-35.

Neville finished second in District 2-4A behind Franklin Parish.