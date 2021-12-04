High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton, Haughton, PCA win

Parkway, Benton and Haughton won tournament games Friday.

Parkway defeated Ruston 63-54 in the Ouachita Parish tournament in Monroe. Benton rolled past Hammond 71-38 in the Brusly tournament.

Haughton downed Marksville 52-19 in the Red River tournament in Coushatta.

Elsewhere, Airline dropped a 56-51 decision to South Beauregard in the South Beauregard tournament, and Plain Dealing fell to Booker T. Washington 69-46 in the Northwood tournament.

In an MAIS game, Providence Classical Academy defeated Union Christian Academy 31-18 at PCA.

At Brusly, Marissa Schoth led nine Benton players who scored against Hammond with 20 points. She scored 18 in the first half, including 12 in a 26-point second quarter, as the Lady Tigers (6-1) built a 41-18 lead,

Tate Sellers scored 11, including six in the second quarter. Riley Grace Stanford added 10 points and Maddy Ryan eight.

At Coushatta, Sara White scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the first half to lead Haughton (6-1).

The Lady Bucs led 28-8 at the break.

Dakota Howard had 10 points and Abbie Hooper nine. Kenyetta Glover chipped in eight.

At South Beauregard, Airline’s Kayla Hampton had 17 points, four rebounds and three steals.

Kori Rice scored 14, and Erin Pradier added eight. Paige Marshall had five points and five rebounds.

The Lady Vikings face Rosepine at 1 p.m. Saturday.

At PCA, Ainsley Stinson and Keyton Southerland scored 10 each to lead the Lady Knights.

The duo scored six each in the first quarter and PCA led 14-2.

At Monroe, Parkway raised its record to 7-1 with the victory over Ruston.

At Northwood, Plain Dealing dropped to 3-6 with the loss.