High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton, Haughton post 1-5A victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A games Tuesday night.

Parkway defeated Airline 75-46 at Airline, Benton downed Captain Shreve 51-24 at Benton and Haughton topped Southwood 51-33 at Haughton.

In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central defeated Byrd 59-46.

Defending champion Parkway (17-5, 5-0) leads the district. Benton (15-7, 4-1) and Natchitoches Central (13-8, 4-1) are tied for second followed by Haughton (17-7, 3-2), Captain Shreve (10-7, 2-3), Airline (15-8, 1-4), Byrd (12-7, 1-4) and Southwood (12-8, 0-5).

At Airline, Mikaylah Williams and Makenna Miles led Parkway with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Miles hit six 3-pointers.

Chloe Larry had 13 points and Ty’lissa Henderson 12.

Williams scored nine and Miles seven in the first quarter to help the Lady Panthers build a 24-11 lead.

They each had six in the second and Parkway led 39-20 at the half.

Aniya Hudson led Airline with 13. Endia Pradier and Ke’Zyriah Sykes had seven each.

Parkway hosts Benton Friday, and Airline visits Natchitoches Central.

At Benton, Marissa Schoth paced the Lady Tigers with 17 points.

Maddy Ryan added 12 and Tate Sellers 11.

Benton raced to a 14-2 lead after a quarter and led 28-13 at the half. Sellers hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Lady Tigers extended the lead to 41-17.

At Haughton, Abbie Hooper scored 15 points and Skylar Branch had 12 to lead the Lady Bucs.

Sara White added eight and Kenyetta Glover seven.

The Lady Bucs got off to a slow start offensively but still led 8-4 after the first quarter.

Hooper and Branch scored seven each in the second, and Haughton outscored the Lady Cowboys 20-7 for a 28-11 halftime lead.

Haughton visits Captain Shreve Friday.