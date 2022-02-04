High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton notch district victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Benton Lady Tigers posted District 1-5A victories Friday night.

Parkway, which has already clinched the district championship, defeated Airline 74-36 at Airline. It was the Lady Panthers’ 21st consecutive win on the court.

Parkway improved to 27-2 overall, including a forfeit loss, and 12-0 in district with two games left in the regular season. The Lady Panthers are No. 2 in the Class 5A power ratings, according to GeauxPreps.com.

Benton downed Natchitoches Central 48-34 at Benton. The Lady Tigers improved to 20-9 and 7-5.

It’s the 10th 20-win season for Benton Head Coach Mary Ward at the school. She is in her 16th season.

One of the seasons under 20 wins was the last year’s pandemic-disrupted one when the Lady Tigers reached the Class 5A championship game.

In the other 1-5A game involving a parish team, Haughton fell to Southwood 48-38 at Southwood.

At Parkway, Mikaylah Williams and Chloe Larry led Parkway with 25 and 23 points, respectively.

Lucy Henderson added 12.

Kayla Hampton paced Airline (20-12, 6-6) with nine.

At Benton, Jada Stewart scored 18 to lead the Lady Tigers.

Marissa Schoth and Tate Sellers chipped in 10 each.

Benton led 21-12 at the half. Stewart scored 12 in the third quarter as the Lady Tigers extended the lead to 38-24.

Tyrenisha Bowers led Natchitoches Central (13-13, 5-7) with 14 points.

At Southwood, Haughton dropped to 15-11 and 5-7.

A long stretch without scoring in the first half hurt the Lady Bucs and they trailed. Haughton closed the gap with a quick start in the third quarter, but Southwood regained the momentum with back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Lady Cowboys (20-9, 8-4) led by as many as 15. The Lady Bucs got within seven late.