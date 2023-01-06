High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton, Plain Dealing notch district victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Plain Dealing Lady Lions won district games Friday night.

In District 1-5A, Parkway defeated Byrd 57-25 at Byrd, and Benton downed Southwood 53-41 at Southwood.

In the other 1-5A games, Haughton fell to Natchitoches Central 59-23 in Natchitoches and Airline lost to Captain Shreve 46-41 at Shreve.

Defending champion Parkway (16-5, 4-0) leads the district. Benton (14-7, 3-1) and Natchitoches Central (12-7, 3-1) are tied for second followed by Haughton (16-7, 2-2), Captain Shreve (10-6, 2-2), Airline (15-7, 1-3), Byrd (12-6, 1-3) and Southwood (12-7, 0-4).

In a District 1-1A opener, Plain Dealing dropped Ringgold 37-21 at Plain Dealing.

At Byrd, Mikaylah Williams and Ty’lissa Henderson scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, to lead Parkway.

Chloe Larry added eight and Makenna Miles seven.

The Lady Panthers led 16-4 after a quarter. Williams scored nine in the second as Parkway extended the lead to 33-11 at the half.

Tatiana Oliver led Byrd with eight points.

Parkway visits Airline Tuesday.

At Southwood, Marissa Schoth poured in 23 points and Avery Ryan had 16 in Benton’s victory. Tate Sellers chipped in seven.

Schoth had eight and Ryan six in the first quarter as the Lady Tigers raced to a 20-11 lead.

Schoth and Ryan both scored six in the second quarter and Benton led 36-24 at the half.

The Lady Tigers led 44-35 after three quarters. Schoth scored sixth in the fourth.

Benton hosts Captain Shreve Tuesday.

At Captain Shreve, Airline trailed 43-41 in the final minute. The Lady Vikings had an opportunity to tie or take the lead but the Lady Gators held on for the victory.

At Natchitoches Central, the Lady Bucs struggled on offense and the Lady Chiefs hit nine 3-pointers.

Haughton hosts Southwood Tuesday.

At Plain Dealing, the Lady Lions improved to 10-7 overall. Plain Dealing visits Haynesville Monday.