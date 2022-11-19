High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton win on final day of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic

High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton win on final day of the...

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Benton Lady Tigers won games Saturday on the final day of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway.

Parkway, last season’s Class 5A runner-up, defeated Warren Easton, the 2021-22 Class 4A runner-up, 64-31. Benton downed LaGrange 51-38.

Mikaylah Williams led Parkway with 23 points, including 10 in the third quarter when the Lady Panthers extended a seven-point halftime lead to 20.

Parkway led by as many as nine points in the second quarter. Warren Easton rallied and had a chance to cut the lead to two in the final minute of the half.

But Makenna Miles forced a turnover and then hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Panthers a 25-18 lead.

She finished with 13 points. Chloe Larry added 11, including three 3-pointers.

Parkway (3-0) hosts Sierra Canyon, Calif., ranked No. 2 in the nation by MacPreps.com, at 4 p.m. Monday.

Marissa Schoth led Benton with 17 points.

Maddy Ryan added 11 and freshman Taylor Martinez, had nine.

LaGrange hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter but Benton led 21-17. Schoth scored seven in the quarter. Martinez and Ryan had five each.

The Lady Tigers led 30-23 at the half and 41-26 after three. Schoth scored eight of Benton’s 10 fourth-quarter points.

The Lady Tigers have Thanksgiving week off. They return to action Nov. 28 at West Monroe at 5:30.