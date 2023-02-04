High school girls basketball: Parkway clinches share of 1-5A title; Benton, Haughton win

The Parkway Lady Panthers clinched at least a share of their third straight District 1-5A championship with a 60-27 victory over the Airline Lady Vikings Friday night at Parkway.

Parkway improved to 23-5 overall and 12-0 in district. The Lady Panthers have a two-game lead over second-place Natchitoches Central (19-9, 10-2) with two games to play.

They can clinch the outright title with a victory at Benton Tuesday. If they do, it will be their second straight outright title. In the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 regular season, Parkway and Captain Shreve shared the title with one district loss each.

The victory was Parkway’s 30th straight in district play.

In the other District 1-5A games involving parish teams, Benton routed Captain Shreve 66-36 at Shreve and Haughton dropped Southwood 51-26 at Southwood.

In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central defeated Byrd 51-44 at Byrd.

Benton (19-10, 8-4) and Haughton (22-9, 8-4) are tied for third. They are followed by Byrd (15-11, 4-8), Airline (17-13, 3-9), Captain Shreve (11-13, 3-9) and Southwood (12-15, 0-12).

In a District 1-4A game, Bossier fell to North DeSoto 43-26 in Stonewall.

At Parkway, Mikaylah Williams scored 24 points to lead the Lady Panthers. She had 15 points at the half then knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Chloe Larry scored 19 points and had three 3-pointers. Ty’lissa Henderson added nine points.

Endia Pradier and Ke’Zyriah Sykes led Airline with seven points each.

Airline hosts Natchitoches Central Tuesday.

At Captain Shreve, Maddy Ryan poured in 22 points to lead the Lady Tigers.

Marissa Schoth added 13 and Lainey Lafitte 11.

Benton went to the free throw line 37 times and made 27. Ryan was 6-of-9 and Lafitte 5-of-6.

Ryan scored 12 points in the first half and Schoth eight as Benton rolled to a 31-15 lead. The Lady Tigers extended the lead to 46-23 after three quarters.

At Southwood, Skylar Branch and Sara White led Haughton with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Cadence Salas had nine.

The Lady Bucs got off to a great start. White scored eight points and Salas five and Haughton led 19-4 after the first quarter.

The Lady Bucs cooled off in the second quarter but continued to play good defense and led 24-11 at the half.

Haughton hosts Captain Shreve Tuesday.