High school girls basketball: Parkway closes first half of district play unbeaten; Airline wins

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Airline Lady Vikings closed the first half of District 1-5A play with victories Tuesday night.

Parkway defeated Haughton 57-29 at Haughton, and Airline dropped Southwood 65-27 at Airline.

In the other 1-5A games, Benton fell to Natchitoches Central 54-44 at Benton, and Byrd downed Captain Shreve 47-30 at Byrd.

Defending champion Parkway (19-5, 7-0) leads the district. Natchitoches Central (15-8, 6-1) is second followed by Benton (15-9, 4-3), Haughton (18-8, 4-3, Byrd (14-7, 3-4), Captain Shreve (10-9, 2-5), Airline (16-9, 2-5) and Southwood (12-10, 0-7).

At Haughton, Chloe Larry led Parkway with 22 points.

Mikaylah Williams added 15 and Ty’lissa Henderson 12.

Sara White and Skylar Branch led Haughton with eight and six, respectively.

Larry hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 points in the first quarter to help Parkway build a 19-5 lead.

Henderson scored six and Williams five in the second, and the Lady Panthers led 34-15 at the half.

Parkway, which has won 25 straight district games dating back to the pandemic-shortened regular season of 2020-21, hosts Natchitoches Central Friday. Haughton visits Byrd.

At Airline, freshman Ke’Zyriah Sykes scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Vikings, who ended a four-game slide.

Paige Marshall had 12 points and seven rebounds. Endia Pradier had 10 points and three assists.

Airline visits Benton Friday.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers led 12-10 after the first quarter. Natchitoches Central rallied in the second and led 24-18 at the half.

The Lady Chiefs continued to pull away in the third, extending their lead to 11. The Lady Tigers were within seven in the final two minutes but couldn’t close the gap.

Marissa Schoth led Benton with 15 points. Freshman Taylor Martinez had nine.

Makayla Gallien paced Natchitoches Central with 16.