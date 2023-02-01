High school girls basketball: Parkway closes in on 1-5A title; Benton, Airline win

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Airline Lady Vikings cruised to District 1-5A victories Tuesday night.

Parkway defeated Byrd 52-22 at Parkway, Benton rolled past Southwood 60-28 at Benton and Airline routed Captain Shreve 48-22 at Airline.

In the other District 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central downed Haughton 59-36 at Haughton.

Parkway (23-5, 11-0) maintained a two-game lead over Natchitoches Central (18-9, 9-2). The Lady Panthers can clinch at least a share of the championship with a victory over Airline at home Friday.

Haughton (21-9, 7-4) and Benton (18-10, 7-4) are tied for third. They are followed by Byrd (15-10, 4-7), Airline (17-12, 3-8), Captain Shreve (11-12, 3-8) and Southwood (12-14, 0-11).

Elsewhere, Bossier came close to notching its second straight District 1-4A victory. But the Lady Kats fell to Minden 57-45 in overtime at Bossier.

At Parkway, Mikaylah Williams scored 21 of her game-high 23 points in the first half. She sank one 3-pointer in the first quarter then knocked down four in the second.

Chloe Larry made four 3-pointers in the game en route to 18 points. Makenna Miles added eight points.

Janiyah Vanderpool led Byrd with 11 points.

At Benton, Marissa Schoth scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half to lead the Lady Tigers. She wore No. 12 instead of her usual 11 to honor senior teammate Tate Sellers, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Parkway on Jan. 13.

Seven other Lady Tigers scored. Chloe Bailey had seven points. Maddy Ryan, Reily Washington and Lainey Lafitte scored six apiece.

Benton visits Captain Shreve Friday.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings led 16-4 after the first quarter and 32-10 at the half.

At Bossier, Adreonia Smallwood rebounded her own miss and sank a 3-pointer with 10.8 seconds left to tie the game at 43.

The Lady Tiders missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Minden got off to a fast start in overtime and outscored the Lady Kats 14-2.

Bossier was coming off its first victory of the season over Evangel Christian 45-26 last Friday.

Smallwood finished with 25 points. Atyana Doyle sank three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and had four overall, accounting for all 12 of her points.

Minden’s Travesti Byrd scored all 19 of her points in the second half and overtime.

Jayden Dent scored eight of her 13 points in overtime. Timiah Hawkins had 11 points.

Minden improved to 10-13 overall and 3-1 in district.

Bossier visits North DeSoto Friday.