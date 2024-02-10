High school girls basketball: Parkway completes 14-0 run through 1-5A; Airline closes regular season with win

The Parkway Lady Panthers completed their third straight perfect run through District 1-5A with a 68-32 victory over Haughton Friday night at Haughton.

The defending non-select Division I state champions finished the regular season 26-6 overall and 14-0 in district.

Parkway has won 46 straight district games going back to the COVID-19 season of 2020-21.

According to GeauxPreps.com, the Lady Panthers are No. 5 in the power rankings. The top four in the final official rankings receive first-round byes in the playoffs. The next 12 host first-round games.

Official pairings will be announced Monday.

Haughton finished the regular season 27-6 and 11-3. The Lady Bucs and Natchitoches Central (22-10, 11-3), which defeated Benton 59-46 at Benton, tied for second.

Haughton is No. 7 in the power rankings.

Benton (18-15, 7-7), which finished fourth, is No. 22 and will be on the road in the first round.

Airline (17-14, 5-9), which defeated Southwood 62-40 at Airline, is No. 25 and will also be on the road.

At Haughton, Chloe Larry led Parkway with 25 points.

Zara Baker scored 15. Dakota Howard added 10 and Savannah Wilson nine.

Skylar Branch led Haughton with 11.

Baker hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and Parkway led 21-11. Larry scored nine in the second and the Lady Panthers extended the lead to 36-21 at the half.

At Benton, Chloe Bailey and Avery Ryan led the Lady Tigers with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Taylor Brown added nine and Reily Washington seven.

Natchitoches Central led 18-15 at the half. Benton trailed by just six going into the fourth.

The Lady Chiefs were 10-of-10 from the free throw line in the fourth.

Alyssa Chandler, who hit five 3-pointers, and Morgan Lacour led Natchitoches Central with 20 points each.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches and official scorebook keepers.