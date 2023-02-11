High school girls basketball: Parkway completes another perfect run through District 1-5A; Airline wins as regular season ends

The Parkway Lady Panthers and the Airline Lady Vikings closed the regular season with victories Friday night.

Parkway completed its second straight 14-0 run through District 1-5A with a 70-29 rout of Haughton at Parkway. The Lady Panthers (25-5) will be the No. 2 seed in the non-select Division I playoffs when pairings are announced Sunday.

Haughton (23-10, 9-5) finished third in the district. According to GeauxPreps.com, the Lady Bucs are No. 19 in the power ratings and will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

Airline defeated Southwood 66-42 at Southwood. The Lady Vikings (18-14, 4-10) are No. 20 in the power ratings and will be on the road in the first round.

In the other 1-5A game, Benton fell to Natchitoches Central 41-39 on the road. The Lady Tigers (19-12, 8-6) are No. 14 in the power ratings. The top 16 in the final ratings host first-round games.

At Parkway, Mikaylah Williams scored 22 points playing in front of her future coach, LSU’s Kim Mulkey.

Ty’lissa Henderson had 16 and Chloe Larry 13.

Sara White led Haughton with 12.

At Natchitoches Central, Marissa Schoth led Benton with 12 points:

The game was tight all the way. The Lady Chiefs led 20-18 at the half and 33-28 after three quarters.

Makayla Gallien led Natchitoches Central with 23 points. The Lady Chiefs (21-9, 12-2) finished district runner-up. They are No. 7 in the power ratings.