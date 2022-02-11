High school girls basketball: Parkway completes perfect run in 1-5A; Haughton, Airline win as regular season ends

For the first time since joining District 1-5A in the 2011-12 season, the Parkway Lady Panthers are undefeated district champions,

Parkway closed the regular season with a 76-21 home victory over Byrd on Friday night. The Lady Panthers improved to 29-2 overall, including a forfeit loss, overall and 14-0 in district.

Parkway will take a 24-game on-court winning streak into the Class 5A playoffs. The Lady Panthers will likely be the No. 2 seed when pairings are announced Monday.

Mikaylah Williams led Parkway with 22 points in limited action. Lucy Henderson added 17. Chloe Larry and Savannah Wilson scored 14 each.

Byrd closed the regular season 11-16 and 0-14.

Elsewhere in 1-5A, the Haughton Lady Bucs rallied from a six-point deficit after three quarters to defeat Benton 40-36 at Benton.

Airline defeated Captain Shreve 67-59 at Airline, and Southwood downed Natchitoches Central 40-32 in Natchitoches.

Southwood (22-9, 10-4) finished runner-up. Airline (22-12, 8-6) was third. Haughton (17-11, 7-7) and Benton (20-11, 7-7) tied for fourth.

At Benton, freshman Dakota Howard led Haughton with 22 points.

Free throw shooting proved to be a big difference in the game. Howard, who is tough all season driving to the basket, was 14-of-23 from the line. She scored all of her points therevin the second half, making 9-of-14.

All told, the Lady Bucs made 24-of-39. The Lady Tigers were 6-of-8.

Haughton’s Abbie Hooper hit two 3-pointers, including a big one in the fourth quarter. She was 7-of-8 from the line and finished with 13 points.

After going scoreless in the first three quarters, Averi Phillips stepped up in the fourth with six points.

Marissa Schoth led Benton with eight points. Ella Kate Malley and Jada Stewart had six each.

Needless to say, foul trouble hurt the Lady Tigers. Schoth and Stewart both fouled out.

Five of Benton’s seven district losses were by four points or less.

Both teams are bound for the playoffs. Benton will be at home in the first round while Haughton will be on the road.

According to GeuxPreps.com, Benton is No. 12 in the 5A power ratings and Haughton is No. 21. If that’s the case in the final official ratings, the Lady Tigers will host the Lady Bucs in the first round.

At Airline, Kayla Hampton made it a Senior Night to remember with 26 points.

Kori Rice, another senior, scored 15 points. Endia Pradier added 12.

The Lady Vikings could host a first-round playoff game. According to GeauxPreps.com, Airline is No. 15 in the power ratings. The top 16 in the final ratings host first-round games.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing fell to Glenbrook 67-48 at home in its regular-season finale. The Lady Lions dropped to 10-17 and finished district play 2-5.

Plain Dealing is No. 16 in the 1A power ratings and could host a first-round game.

