High school girls basketball: Parkway cruises into semifinals

The Parkway Lady Panthers celebrated a return to the state tournament after routing Natchitoches Central 58-24 Thursday night in a non-select Division I quarterfinal game before a packed house at Parkway.

Bit the celebration was relatively muted compared to last year when Parkway made it for the first time in school history.

That’s because there is unfinished business in Hammond where No. 2 seed Parkway (28-5) will face No. 3 Barbe (28-4) in the semifinals next week.

Almost a year ago on the Southeastern University Center court, the Lady Panthers lost to Ponchatoula 80-79 in double overtime in the Class 5A state championship game.

“They didn’t even really want to celebrate until we’re finished,” Parkway Head Coach Gloria Williams said. “It’s a win. We got it and we’re moving on.”

But it’s still special to be able to participate in what is officially known as LHSAA Girls’ Marsh Madness where the semifinal and championship games in all 10 divisions will be played.

“It means a lot,” Williams said. “It’s special to us. These seniors, they’ve put in the work for the last three-and-half years and now we’ve got to close the deal.”

Parkway defeated Natchitoches Central twice in District 1-5A play by 36 and 26 in the regular season. A large and vocal contingent of Lady Chiefs fans were on hand, but the Lady Panthers quickly quieted them, jumping out to an 11-1 lead.

Natchitoches Central got within eight late in the quarter but Makenna Miles hit her third 3-pointer of the quarter to put the Lady Panthers up 17-6.

“We knew they were going to bring at least a couple of buses of spectators,” Williams said. “Mentally the girls were prepared for it.”

By halftime it was 29-11. Parkway got several fast-break layups after forcing turnovers or allowing the Lady Chiefs just one shot.

Mikaylah Williams hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the third quarter as Parkway extended the lead to 48-21. Midway through the fourth quarter the lead reached 35, triggering a running clock.

“I hate playing district opponents in any playoff game but it’s a true testament to how strong our district really is,” Gloria Williams said “Natchitoches Central is going to fight every game so hat’s off the them. I’m proud of the way the girls competed, especially our seniors. Defensively, they did exactly what we asked them to do.”

Miles scored 15 in the first half and finished with 17. Chloe Larry added 13 and Ty’lissa Henderson scored seven.

Akeelah Wade led Natchitoches Central with 11 points. The District 1-5A runner-up Lady Chiefs finished 23-10.