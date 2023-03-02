High school girls basketball: Parkway cruises into state championship game, gets rematch against Ponchatoula

High school girls basketball: Parkway cruises into state championship game, gets rematch...

The Parkway Lady Panthers are one win away from achieving their goal.

Parkway (29-5), the No. 2 seed, routed No. 3 Barbe 61-28 Thursday afternoon in the non-select Division I semifinals in the Southeastern University Center in Hammond.

Saturday’s 8 p.m. championship game will be a rematch of last years’s Class 5A title game,

Ponchatoula (26-8), the No. 5 seed, upset No. 1 Walker 52-47 in the other semifinal.

The Lady Wave defeated the Lady Panthers 80-79 in a double-overtime thriller in last year’s title game.

Since that game, the Parkway has been laser-focused on getting back to the title game.

Mikaylah Williams and Chloe Larry led the Lady Panthers with 23 and 20 points, respectively, against Barbe.

Williams also had 17 rebounds and four assists. Amoree Williams grabbed 10 rebounds. Larry had six.

Ty’lissa Henderson had seven points and Makenna Miles five.

Larry was 9-of-16 from the field. She and Mikaylah Williams had two 3-pointers each. Miles and Henderson had one each.

The Lady Panthers’ defense has been just as strong as their offense. In three playoff games, Parkway has allowed a total of 68 points.

Barbe (28-5) was 1-of-16 from 3-point range. The Lady Bucs shot 22.5 percent (10-of-45) overall.

Barbe had 17 turnovers to Parkway’s nine.

Williams scored eight in the first quarter and the Lady Panthers led 11-10.

Larry took over in the second quarter, scoring 14. Parkway outscored Barbe 22-5 and led 33-15 at the half.

The Lady Panthers extended the lead to 47-23 after three quarters.