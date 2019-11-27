High school girls basketball: Parkway downs Ferriday in Wossman tournament; Bossier, Airline fall

The Parkway Lady Panthers remained undefeated with a 44-35 victory over Ferriday in the Wossman tournament Tuesday in Monroe.

Mikaylah Williams led Parkway (5-0) with 21 points. Sh’Diamond McKnight added 12.

Elsewhere, the Bossier Lady Kats fell to Natchitoches Central 49-36 in the City of Lights Classic in Natchitoches.

Sanaa Brown led Bossier with 17 points. Kelcee Marshall added 13.

Bossier (4-2) had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Airline (3-1) suffered its first defeat, falling to Sulphur 43-18 in the Westlake tournament in Lake Charles.