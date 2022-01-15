High school girls basketball: Parkway downs Lafayette Christian in MLK Classic in Lake Charles

The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated Lafayette Christian 62-56 in the Hamilton Christian Martin Luther King Classic Saturday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Parkway (20-2), which won its 15th in a row, withstood a 39-point outburst by Lafayette Christian sophomore Jada Richard, generally considered the top player in her class in the state.

Parkway junior Mikaylah Williams, ranked by ESPN as the No. 1 college prospect in the Class of 2023, had 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey was in attendance.

Freshman Savannah Wilson added 10 points for Parkway. Chloe Larry, Makenna Miles and Jayla James all scored nine.

Lafayette Christian dropped to 16-7.

Parkway returns to District 1-5A play Tuesday at Byrd.