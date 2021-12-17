High school girls basketball: Parkway downs Natchitoches Central; Benton hosts Airline Friday

The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated the Natchitoches Central Lady Chiefs 73-55 in a District 1-5A game Thursday night in Natchitoches.

Parkway improved to 12-1 overall and 2-0 in district. Natch Central dropped to 6-7 and 0-2.

The Lady Panthers face undefeated Walker (14-0) in the Walker tournament Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Mikaylah Williams led Parkway with 26 points. Chloe Larry and Savannah Wilson added 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Parkway trailed 30-27 at the half. The Lady Panthers then took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Chiefs 22-8.

Williams scored nine in the quarter and Larry had seven. Parkway outscored Natchitoches Central 46-25 in the second half.

In District 1-5A games Friday, Benton (10-3, 1-0) hosts Airline (10-5, 1-0), and Haughton (8-4, 0-1) hosts Captain Shreve (7-4, 1-0).