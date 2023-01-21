High school girls basketball: Parkway extends 1-5A lead; Benton, Haughton win

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A games Friday night.

Leader Parkway began the second half of district play with a 70-44 victory over second-place Natchitoches Central at Parkway.

Benton rolled past Airline 52-12 at Benton. Haughton topped Byrd 55-36 at Byrd.

Defending champion Parkway (20-5, 8-0) has a two-game lead over Natchitoches Central (15-9, 6-2). Benton (16-9, 5-3) and Haughton (19-8, 5-3) are tied for third. They are followed by Byrd (14-8, 3-5), Captain Shreve (10-9, 2-5), Airline (16-10, 2-6) and Southwood (12-10, 0-7).

At Parkway, Mikaylah Williams scored 32 points to lead the Lady Panthers.

She had 20 in the first half as Parkway rolled to a 44-23 lead.

Chloe Larry knocked down six 3-pointers, including three in the third quarter, en route to 20 points. Ty’lissa Henderson scored 12 of her 15 points in the second quarter.

Ma’Kayla Gallien and Akeelah Wade led the Lady Chiefs with 15 points each.

Parkway visits Captain Shreve Tuesday.

At Benton, Marissa Schoth paced the Lady Tigers with 27 points.

She scored 10 in the first quarter and 11 in the second, helping Benton build a 39-6 lead.

Chloe Bailey, one of eight Lady Tigers who scored, chipped in 10.

Benton visits Haughton Tuesday. Airline hosts Byrd.

At Byrd, Skylar Branch led three Haughton players in double figures with 16 points.

Sara White added 14 and Abbie Hooper 12. Hooper had three 3-pointers,

Haughton trailed 33-28 after three quarters. The Lady Bucs then went on a tear in the fourth, outscoring the Lady Jackets 27-3.

Branch scored 12 in the fourth. She was 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Haughton was 11-of-14 in the quarter.

Morgan Young, who hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, led Byrd with 14 points.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.