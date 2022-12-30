High school girls basketball: Parkway finishes third in Sandra Meadows Classic

The Parkway Lady Panthers finished third in the Sandra Meadows Classic Friday in Duncanville, Texas.

Parkway lost to Duncanville 61-51 in the semifinals Friday morning. The Lady Panthers then defeated La Vega, Texas, 63-58 in the third-place game.

Duncanville defeated Conway, Ark., 68-66 in the championship game of the 32-team event.

Duncanville was ranked No. 14 in the latest ESPN Top 25 national rankings released Dec. 20 and Conway was No. 11.

Mikaylah Williams and Chloe Larry scored 20 and 16 points, respectively, against Duncanville.

The Lady Panthers trailed 28-15 at the half then rallied in the third quarter, outscoring Duncanville 18-8 to cut the lead to three.

Williams had nine points in the quarter.

Tristan Taylor scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter as Duncanville (16-4) pulled out the victory.

Kaylinn Kemp led Duncanville, whose nickname is also Panthers, with 19 points.

Parkway was 17-of-20 from the free throw line in the game.

Larry was 8-of-10. Makenna Miles was 6-of-6 in the fourth quarter.

Williams, who was named to the All-Tournament team, led the Lady Panthers against La Vega with 33 points. Larry added 14.

Parkway led 30-28 at the half. It was still a two-point game after three quarters.

Williams scored 11 points in the fourth. She hit three 3-pointers in the game and was 10-of-10 from the free throw line.

The Lady Panthers sank 24-of-30 free throws in the game.

Kenzi Mitchell led La Vega (21-5) with 23 points.

Parkway (13-5) resumes defense of its District 1-5A championship Tuesday at Southwood at 6 p.m.