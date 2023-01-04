High school girls basketball: Parkway gets past Gibsland-Coleman

Mikaylah Williams scored 24 points as the Parkway Lady Panthers held off Gibsland-Coleman 54-50 Wednesday night in Gibsland.

Parkway improved to 15-5. Gibsland-Coleman, which won the “Doc” Edwards Invitational last week, dropped to 19-4.

The victory was the Lady Panthers’ second over the Lady Bulldogs. Parkway won 63-26 at Parkway on Dec. 21.

Gibsland-Coleman was never in that one. But Wednesday’s game was a different story.

The Lady Bulldogs got off to a strong start. They led 16-13 after a quarter and 25-23 at the half. The game was tied at 39 going into the fourth.

Chloe Larry scored five of her 11 points in the fourth. Williams had five, including one of her four 3-pointers. Jayla James scored three and Ty’lissa Henderson two.

Arianna Williams led Gibsland-Coleman with 19 points, including 10 in the third quarter. Baileigh Hauley had 17. Samora Sampson, the “Doc” Edwards MVP, scored 12.

Parkway was 12-of-14 from the free throw line in the game. Gibsland-Coleman was 12-of-18.

The Lady Panthers resume District 1-5A play Friday at Byrd.