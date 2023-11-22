High school girls basketball: Parkway gets revenge against Wossman; Haughton improves to 6-0

High school girls basketball: Parkway gets revenge against Wossman; Haughton improves to...

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs posted victories in tournaments Tuesday.

In its second game against defending non-select Division II champion Wossman in less than a week, defending Division I champion came out on top 62-53.

Parkway avenged a 54-51 loss in The Battle on The Hardwood Classic last Thursday.

Haughton ran its record to 6-0 with a 53-29 victory over Mansfield in the City of Lights tournament in Natchitoches.

Elsewhere, Plain Dealing fell to Booker T. Washington 51-38 in the Thanksgiving Classic at BTW.

At Wossman, Chloe Larry scored 31 points to lead Parkway. Larry hit three 3-pointers and was 8-of-8 from the free throw line.

Dakota Howard added 13.

Parkway led 26-25 at the half. Wossman took a 44-41 lead after three quarters.

Larry scored 15 in the final quarter and the Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Wildcats 21-7.

Parkway (2-2) routed Ouachita Parish 54-9 on the first day of the tournament Monday.

Wossman suffered its first loss after beginning the season with four straight victories. Da’Naya Ross led the Lady Wildcats with 19 points.

At Natchitoches, Abbie Hooper led four Haughton players in double figures with 17 points. She scored 15 in the first half and was 6-of-6 from the line as the Lady Bucs built a 26-12 lead.

Skylar Branch added 12 points. Bella Hammond and Shaniya Perkins scored 10 each.

At BTW, Plain Dealing freshman Jakayla Douglas scored a career-high 26 points.

Brianna Newton added eight.

Douglas scored 13 in each half and was 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

Plain Dealing (2-4) returns to action Saturday against Bossier at 11 a.m. in the David Bryant Classic at BPCC.