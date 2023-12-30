High school girls basketball: Parkway goes 1-1 in Sandra Meadows Classic Saturday

Parkway fell to Frisco Liberty 52-39 in the second round of the 32-team Sandra Meadows Classic Friday in Duncanville, Texas.

The Lady Panthers bounced back with a 71-42 victory over Briarcrest Christian in the Silver Bracket.

Parkwa(13-5) faces Hebron at noon Saturday in another Silver Bracket game.

Dakota Howard was one of three Parkway players in double figures against Liberty with 13 points. Chloe Larry had 11 and Khia Thomas 10.

Jacy Abil led Liberty with 26.

Larry poured in 28 against Briarcrest. She hit three of her four 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored 14 points.

Dakota Howard and Zara Baker scored 20 and 18 points, respectively.

Howard was 8-of-10 from the free throw line in the second half.

Baker scored 13 in the second half as the Lady Panthers pulled away.

Elsewhere, Haughton fell to Ouachita Parish 55-46 on the second day of the West Monroe tournament.

Shaniya Perkins led the Lady Bucs (18-3) with 17 points. Skylar Branch added 13.

Haughton led 43-39 after three quarters but went cold in the fourth.

Ouachita’s McKenna Cooley hit two 3-pointers and scored 11 of her 23 points in the quarter.