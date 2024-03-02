High school girls basketball: (Updated) Parkway goes back-to-back with rout of Denham Springs in state title game

Featured photo courtesy of Connie Kay Kitchings Coker

Back-to-back.

The No. 5 seed Parkway Lady Panthers defeated No. 2 Denham Springs 57-29 in the non-select Division I state championship game Saturday at Southeastern Louisiana’s University Center.

Parkway finished 31-6 after defeating the No. 1 and 2 seeds at the state tournament, otherwise known as Ochsner LHSAA Girls’ Marsh Madness.

The Lady Panthers won another title despite losing four starters off last year’s title team.

“Back-to-back. That’s my opening statement,” Parkway Head Coach Gloria Williams said at the postgame press conference. “I’m proud of these young ladies and the effort they put forth in this journey.”

Senior Chloe Larry finished her remarkable four-year career in style. She scored 20 points and was named the finals Outstanding Player.

Thursday night, Larry hit a shot from halfcourt at the overtime buzzer to give the Lady Panthers a 64-63 victory over No. 1 seed Walker, previously unbeaten against Louisiana teams.

That shot was featured on ESPN’s midnight SportsCenter hosted by Scott Van Pelt.

Larry said she just had to put that out her mind Friday in preparation for the title game.

“I just tried to forget about it and move on to the next one because that’s not going to win the next one,” she said. “You have to prepare and you have to keep going and keep pushing.”

Williams said she reminded her team of what was at stake.

“It’s history. It’s done. It’s in the books,” she said. “We’ve got to refocus and if we don’t then we’ll be state runner-ups as opposed to state champs. To hear that and know what the ultimate goal is, they locked in after that.”

Parkway jumped out to a 6-0 lead. Denham Springs didn’t score until almost halfway into the first quarter.

The Lady Jackets hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 12-0 run and led 14-8 late in the first.

Larry ended the run with a 3-pointer and the Lady Panthers trailed 14-11 going into the second.

Williams said she knew the Lady Panthers’ defensive gameplan was going to need a few adjustments.

“Within four minutes of that first quarter we kind of saw that that gameplan wasn’t necessarily working and they were able to get some offensive boards that typically we get on the defensive end,” she said. “So we had to make some adjustments and when we did I think that was the best thing for us to do and that’s what we did.”

Larry’s 3-pointer ignited an 18-2 run that gave the Lady Panthers a 29-16 lead. Jayla James’ 3-pointer capped the run.

Parkway led 33-18 at the half. Larry scored 14 in the first two quarters.

The Lady Panthers didn’t let the Lady Jackets make a run in the second half, limiting Denham Springs to 11 points.

Dakota Howard scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds. Last season, Howard watched as Parkway won. She had to sit out her sophomore year after transferring from Haughton.

“Sitting on the sideline was hard because I wanted to actually be there and help the team,” she said. “But being able to come out now and play with the girls and actually earn it by myself I feel like all my hard work has paid off.”

Savannah Wilson scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Zara Baker Scanlon had six rebounds, four assists and two points. Jasmyne Hendrix and Jamie Willams scored two each.