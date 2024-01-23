High school girls basketball: Parkway grabs 1-5A lead; Airline tops Southwood

The Parkway Lady Panthers grabbed the District 1-5A lead with a 56-33 victory over the Haughton Lady Bucs Monday night at Parkway.

Parkway improved to 20-6 overall and 8-0 in district. Haughton dropped to 23-4 and 7-1.

The Lady Panthers have now won 40 straight district games.

In other 1-5A games, Airline defeated Southwood 80-59 at Southwood and Benton fell to Natchitoches Central 58-34 in Natchitoches.

In a District 1-4A opener, Bossier fell to Booker T. Washington 55-36 at BTW.

At Parkway, Haughton got off to a fast start and led early.

Sparked by Jayla James’ hot 3-point shooting, the Lady Panthers rallied and led 14-13 after the first quarter.

James knocked down two 3-pointers in the first quarter. She hit three more in the second and Parkway extended the lead to 33-22.

The Lady Panthers used a strong defensive effort to continue pulling away in the second half.

Zara Baker scored 12 of her 14 points in the half.

James scored 17 in the first half and finished with a game-high 19.

Dakota Howard added 14. Savannah Wilson chipped in 10.

Shaniya Perkins and Skylar Branch led Haughton with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Parkway hosts Captain Shreve Wednesday. Haughton visits Benton Tuesday.

At Southwood, Ke’zyriah Sykes led four Airline players in double figures with 22 points.

Paige Marshall scored 15. Tomya Grider had 12 and Addi McDowell 11.

Ta’vionna Anderson and Kamara Effitt led Southwood (18-6, 1-5) with 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Airline (15-10, 3-5) visits Byrd Tuesday.

At Natchitoches Central, Taylor Brown led Benton (15-12, 4-4) with 11 points. Addison Morris added eight, Avery Ryan seven and Chloe Bailey six.

Alyssa Chandler led the Lady Chiefs (16-9, 4-3) with 14. Mikayla Gallien and Akeelah Wade scored 14 each.

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing fell to Arcadia 61-18 at Plain Dealing.

Brianna Newton led the Lady Lions with seven points.

Rhyanna Abney led Arcadia with 15.

Plain Dealing (6-16, 1-1) hosts Homer Tuesday.

Arcadia, No. 2 in the non-select Division IV power ratings, improved to 23-2 overall and 3-0 in district.

At BTW, the Lady Lions improved to 9-12. The Lady Kats dropped to 9-14.