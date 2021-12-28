High school girls basketball: Parkway hands Ponchatoula first loss

The Parkway Lady Panthers handed Ponchatoula its first loss 60-35 Monday on the first day of the West Monroe tournament.

Ponchatoula dropped to 12-1. Parkway improved to 13-1.

Mikaylah Williams led the Lady Panthers with 24 points. Chloe Larry scored 15. Ty’lissa Henderson added nine.

Parkway led 10-2 after the first quarter. Williams hit three 3-pointers and scored 14 points in a 28-point second quarter that put the Lady Panthers on top 38-11.

Parkway cooled off in the the third quarter but still led 44-21. Larry, who sank three from behind the arc in the game, scored nine points in the fourth.

The Lady Panthers face Lafayette (12-2) at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.