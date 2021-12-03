High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton, Airline, Plain Dealing win tournament games; PCA downs Northeast Baptist

Parkway, Haughton, Airline and Plain Dealing won tournament games Thursday.

Parkway defeated West Monroe 63-43 in the Ouachita Parish tournament in Monroe. Haughton downed Red River 64-37 in the Red River tournament in Coushatta.

Airline edged Midland 46-42 in the South Beauregard tournament. Plain Dealing slipped past Northwood 53-51 in the Northwood tournament.

Benton suffered its first loss, falling to undefeated Walker 61-39 in the Brusly tournament.

In an MAIS game, Providence Classical Academy defeated Northeast Baptist 41-32 at home.

At Monroe, Mikaylah Williams hit seven 3-pointers and scored 33 points to lead Parkway (6-1) past West Monroe. She sank five from behind the arc to help Parkway build a 31-20 halftime lead.

Chloe Larry scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half, knocking down four 3s.

The Lady Panthers face Ruston Friday.

At Coushatta, freshman Dakota Howard continued her outstanding start, scoring 26 points to lead Haughton past Red River.

Sophomore Abbie Hooper added 17 points, sinking four 3-pointers.

The Lady Bucs (5-1) jumped out to an 11-3 first-quarter lead behind seven points from Howard.

Hooper drained two from behind the arc in the second and Haughton extended its lead to 31-16 at the half.

At South Beauregard, Kayla Hampton scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Airline’s victory over Midland.

Kori Rice had 10 points and five rebounds. Faith Rush had nine rebounds.

The Lady Vikings (5-3) play South Beauregard Friday at at 7:30.

At Northwood, Plain Dealing raised its record to 2-5 with the win over Northwood.

At Brusly, Maddy Ryan and Riley Grace Stanford scored 12 and 10 points, respectively, to lead Benton against Walker. Tate Sellers added eight.

The Lady Tigers (5-1) couldn’t over a slow start, falling behind 19-4 after the first quarter.

Walker, a Class 5A quarterfinalist last season, improved to 8-0.

At PCA, Ainsley Stinson and Lauren Hillman scored 12 each to lead the Lady Knights to the victory.